Teen allegedly brought pellet gun to school, threatened student: RCMP
(File image).
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 11:13AM CST
A school in Steinbach, Man., was put into lockdown on Wednesday after a teen allegedly brought a pellet gun and threatened another student, according to RCMP.
Mounties went to Steinbach Regional Secondary School around 2:50 p.m. Officers searched the building, but the school was cleared after they determined the suspect wasn’t there.
Police received several tips regarding the incident and found the suspect around 4:30 p.m. outside a home on McKenzie Avenue.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and assault.
Police are still looking for the pellet gun and continue to investigate.