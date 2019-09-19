A school in Steinbach, Man., was put into lockdown on Wednesday after a teen allegedly brought a pellet gun and threatened another student, according to RCMP.

Mounties went to Steinbach Regional Secondary School around 2:50 p.m. Officers searched the building, but the school was cleared after they determined the suspect wasn’t there.

Police received several tips regarding the incident and found the suspect around 4:30 p.m. outside a home on McKenzie Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and assault.

Police are still looking for the pellet gun and continue to investigate.