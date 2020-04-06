WINNIPEG -- Flin Flon RCMP have arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly coughed into an officer’s face while making references to COVID-19.

Officers received the call around 9:25 p.m. on April 3. They were told a 16-year-old boy was on the street and had a knife and was making threats to a homeowner in the area.

When RCMP arrived on scene, they found the teen and arrested him for uttering threats and possessing a weapon.

The teen was taken to the Creighton RCMP detachment.

When he was being taken to the detachment, he allegedly started making threats again while referencing COVID-19.

RCMP said he allegedly then coughed multiple times into an officer's face.

The teen was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

RCMP said it's not believed the teen has COVID-19, but the officer is self-monitoring as a precautionary measure.

The teen was later released to his family.

“Our officers are focusing on education and are using discretion when it comes to enforcing measures related to COVID-19, however, we will arrest individuals who willfully disregard public health measures and potentially endanger others,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP in a news release.

RCMP said everyone has a role to play to ensure the public's safety during the pandemic.

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

The charges against the teen have not been proven in court.