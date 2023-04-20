Teen arrested after shooting at unmarked police car: Manitoba RCMP

A 15-year-old male is in custody after he shot at an unmarked police car early on Thursday morning.

The incident began around 1:35 a.m., when RCMP officers in Dauphin were looking for a 15-year-old male who was wanted by police and believed to be in possession of a gun.

Officers driving in an unmarked police car then saw the suspect and a 19-year-old man leave a home on 5th Avenue NE in Dauphin.

Police allege the two males were walking towards a parked car, but saw the unmarked police car approaching, and turned to walk the other way. The suspects continued to walk, but eventually started to run.

Mounties said that once the unmarked vehicle approached the suspects, the 15-year-old took out a gun and shot at the car. No one was hurt.

The two suspects then ran to their home and barricaded themselves inside.

Officers surrounded the home and contained the area until the emergency response team arrived and went inside the residence. Five people were taken into custody without incident.

The scene is currently being held as officers draft up a search warrant.

The suspects remain in custody and police continue to investigate.