Teen arrested following two random stabbings Friday

    Winnipeg police have arrested a 15-year-old male following two random stabbings Friday.

    Police said the first incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. Friday – a 50-year-old man was walking in the 400 block of King Street when he was allegedly confronted by a male and suddenly stabbed.

    He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

    Then roughly five minutes later, a 27-year-old woman was walking in the back lane of the 700 block of Main Street, when the same male confronted her.

    Again, he allegedly started stabbing her randomly, both in the upper and lower body, and then ran from the area.

    The woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

    The K9 unit tracked the male to the 100 block of Lusted Avenue and police arrested him.

    The male, 15, was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and remains in custody.

