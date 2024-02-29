Teen arrested in armed robbery; RCMP searching for 2nd suspect

WINNIPEG
    One teenager has been arrested following an armed robbery in Selkirk on Tuesday, but RCMP is still looking for a second suspect.

    The investigation began around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday when police received a report of a robbery with a gun outside a business on Main Street.

    Police allege that an 18-year-old woman was approached by two suspects who took out a gun and demanded her car keys. RCMP said the suspects then got in her vehicle and drove away, heading westbound on Strathnaver Avenue.

    Officers patrolled the area and found the suspect vehicle heading south on Highway 9 near Lower Fort Garry. Mounties attempted a traffic stop; however, the suspect didn’t stop and kept driving at a regular speed.

    Police continued to follow the car, with the suspect vehicle eventually slowing down, moving to the shoulder of the road and ending up in a ditch on Henderson Highway.

    Police arrested a 14-year-old male, who was the driver and only person in the car. He has been charged with a number of offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon. He was taken into custody.

    The RCMP continues to search for a second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

