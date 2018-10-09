

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 16-year-old boy on Monday after nearly $20,000 worth of goods was stolen from multiple Liquor Marts around Winnipeg.

Officers said between June 16 and Sept. 18, a suspect would go into Liquor Marts and take alcohol without paying. On July 4, a Liquor Mart employee was reportedly verbally threatened.

Over the course of 18 thefts, $19,270 in goods were taken.

On Monday morning around 10:40 a.m., Winnipeg police arrested a teenage boy in the 400 block of Banning Street. The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

The 16-year-old has been charged with theft and robbery-related offences.

He is in custody.