

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged an 18-year-old girl with attempt to commit murder in connection with a stabbing on Christmas Day.

Police said around 3:20 a.m. they went to a home in the 600 block of Toronto Street following the report that a woman had been stabbed.

At the home, police found a woman in her 20s who was seriously hurt. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has been upgraded to stable.

The major crimes unit investigated and allege that the victim was confronted and then stabbed a number of times by a female at a home on Toronto Street. Police believe that the victim and the suspect know each other.

Officers said the victim’s house keys were stolen as well.

Around 8:30 p.m. police went to a hotel in the 1600 block of Ellice Avenue and arrested Vera Raquel Grieves. She has been charged with attempt to commit murder and robbery.

She is in custody.