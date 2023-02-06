Teen girl missing for two weeks found safe

A 14-year-old girl who was missing in Winnipeg for the last two weeks has been found safe.

This news comes on Monday, the day after the teen’s family made a plea to the public for information.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the 14-year-old’s family was in town from Poplar River First Nation to visit the teen’s father at the Health Sciences Centre. The teen went missing while at the hospital, and hadn’t been since Jan. 22.

The girl was found on Sunday night and brought to her family.

The teen's name and photo have been removed as she is a minor.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.