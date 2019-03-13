

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a semi-truck Tuesday night.

RCMP said his health has since improved and he is now in stable condition.

The Mounties were called to the crash at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on the Perimeter Highway between St. Mary’s and St. Anne’s Road. Police said a 43-year-old Winnipeg man was heading west in the semi when it struck the teen, who was walking on the highway.

The investigation is ongoing and a forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting, RCMP said.