WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers say a 17-year-old girl who’s been missing for nearly two weeks could be in Winnipeg or Brandon.

Adrianna Prince was last seen on Oct. 7 in Portage la Prairie, Man.

She is described as five foot three, around 170 pounds, with brown eyes and freckles on her left cheek. She was last seen long, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers.