

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a 15-year-old missing since Canada day is considered to be vulnerable and believed to be in Winnipeg.

The Mounties said Harmony Keller went to see fireworks in Dugald with friends on July 1, but didn’t come home to her residence in the RM of Tache afterward.

She is described as five feet four inches tall, 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black high top shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to help locate Keller so she can be safely returned home to contact RCMP in Steinbach at 204-326-4452 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers.