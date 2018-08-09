

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: RCMP said Kaeleb Lodwick has been safely located.

EARLIER: The Treherne RCMP is looking for a teenager reported missing on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 11:15 p.m., the Mounties received a report of a missing 14-year-old male.

Kaeleb Lodwick was last seen at his residence in Treherne earlier in the evening.

Lodwick is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 200 pounds, brown eyes, and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Treherne RCMP at 204-723-2024, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.