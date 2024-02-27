Tentative deal reached in custodial staff strike at Manitoba school division

A tentative deal has been reached between Seine River School Division and its custodial staff members who took strike action two weeks ago.

On Monday, the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) announced that there is a tentative agreement, adding that the bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of this offer.

The union said it is not providing the details of the agreement until its members have voted on it. The result of the vote will be made available on Tuesday evening.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that 47 custodial staff members took strike action on Feb. 12 after working with an expired contract since July 2021. The workers were looking for wage increases that would help them keep up with the cost of the living.

Seine River School Division said it does not have a comment at this time.