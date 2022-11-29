The Angel Squad is back to support the Misericordia Health Centre

Today is giving Tuesday, and one group of angels got off to an early start of giving back to the community.

Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., a group of about 70 people dressed as angels and lined up on Sherbrook Street as part of the Angel Squad fundraiser in support the Misericordia Health Centre Foundation.

Tuesday marked the launch of the 27th annual Angel Squad, which helps to strengthen Misericordia’s ability to provide innovative care.

“The money goes to fund all of our flagship programs, such as the Eye Care Centre of Excellence, the Sleep Disorder Centre, and Health Links - Info Santé,” said Lisa Stiver, an Angel Squad ambassador.

She added that they also put together kits to help some of the other programs, such as the pediatric dental program and the transitional care unit program.

Stiver noted that the Angel Squad fundraiser used to have a drive-by process to collect money, but has since evolved to more of an online system. Those wanting to give a donation can also give a call to the foundation.

“Over the years, we’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and it really helps to improve the care and the lives of all of the residents and the patients we serve here at Misericordia Health Centre,” Stiver said.

According to Stiver, the greatest need right now for Misircordia is in the ophthalmology program at the Eye Care Centre of Excellence.

“These funds [from the Angel Sqaud] can then go to help us purchase much-needed equipment to make sure that we’re providing the most innovative, top-of-the-line care to our eye care patients,” she said.

The Angel Squad runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13.

“It’s Giving Tuesday. We encourage everybody here to give. We know Manitobans are generous by nature, but this is a great reminder this morning to give heartily today the way you can,” Stiver said.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.