WINNIPEG -- A new public service announcement is urging those on Manitoba’s northern First Nations to get the flu shot.

The new First Nations health branch called Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawon Inc. (KIM) and the MKO launched the ‘Breathe’ video yesterday. It will run across Canada for the next 30 days.

The video itself displays the nature and beauty of Northern First Nations, and highlights the importance of taking care of the land, one’s self, and each other.

The PSA is part of KIM’s multi-phased campaign on immunity wellness. The first part of this campaign is aimed at getting Manitoba’s northern First Nation residents to protect loved ones by getting the flu shot.

“For a number of years, Manitoba Health has prioritized getting vaccines out to First Nations communities, so basically it’s going out as we speak and will be going out over the next period of time and then it will be up to the communities working with the healthcare providers to set up options for people to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Routledge, population health medical advisor for KIM.

The organizations noted this campaign has been in the works since the start of the pandemic.

The full PSA is available online.