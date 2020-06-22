WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has revealed the date when students will be returning to the classroom.

In a series of tweets sent Monday morning, Kelvin Goertzen, Manitoba’s Education Minister, wrote students will return to school after Labour Day.

“Having heard this feedback, school divisions have been advised that schools will reopen for students on September 8th after Labour Day,” the minister tweeted. “This is the traditional start time for students.”

The school buildings will be open for teachers on Sept. 2 to prepare spaces, inform staff about health protocols, and “engage collaboratively on recovery learning approaches,” Goertzen said.

The news of a school start date comes as the province had been receiving feedback from students, parents, and staff about resuming in-person learning at schools.

There had previously been discussion about sending students back to class as early as August 31.

In-person classes have been suspended at schools since March after the first COVID-19 cases were discovered in Manitoba. Schools have shifted to online education for students for the past three months.

Goertzen said more details on the province’s school reopening plans will be announced soon.