WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg, along with a number of other communities across Manitoba, broke a warm weather record on Monday – the day before several parts set of the province were hit with a spring storm.

According to Environment Canada, several different places in the province saw their warmest-ever March 29 on record this year, with one community even breaking a nearly 100-year-old record.

The following is a list of 10 Manitoba areas that set daily maximum temperature records on Monday: