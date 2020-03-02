WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Blue Bomber Adam Bighill took a trip up to Northern Manitoba, and he brought the Grey Cup with him.

Bighill was in the Town of Gillam on Monday night to share the Grey Cup with the residents and Bomber fans.

"I think the whole community is extremely excited about it," Gillam mayor Dwayne Forman told CTV News.

"He brought the Grey Cup to our small community which is spectacular. It's really great for our small town."

Forman said many members of the community made sure to get their photo taken with Bighill and the Grey Cup. Though Forman said he hopes this won't be the last time the Bombers bring it home.

"I'm hoping the Bombers keep their core together and make some magic happen again."

Before stopping in Gillam, Bighill brought the cup to Dauphin and Swan River.

-with files from CTV's Devon McKendrick