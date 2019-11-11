WINNIPEG -- Around 100 people gathered in Winnipeg on Sunday to draw attention to rural Manitoba first nations impacted by the effects of hydro.

The Wa Ni Ska Tan Alliance of Hydro-Impacted communities hosted a conference in Winnipeg over the weekend, and on Sunday, held a rally and marched from the University of Winnipeg to the Manitoba Hydro building.

The group aimed to explore, reflect, and act on the many aspects and impacts of hydro-power production and consumption.

“We want accountability, we want something done with what's happening up north, and every other community that's impacted by hydro dams. Yes there's a lot of communities in partnership with hydro right now but that's not cutting it," said Carol Kobliski of the Wa Ni Ska Tan Alliance group.

Organizers said members of effected communities are forced to pay high hydro bills.

Throughout the weekend, community members shared their experiences and ideas for change.