WINNIPEG -- A group of Canadian politicians, historians, and stakeholders are working to clear the name of Louis Riel.

The 135th anniversary of Riel execution approaches, as he died on Nov. 16, 1885.

One of the founders of Manitoba, Riel led two rebellions against the Canadian government and he was later tried for treason, which led to his execution.

Those working to exonerate his name say the conviction against Riel was a miscarriage of justice.

"This is a very crucial and necessary step by Canada to fully exonerate but also to fully recognize the extent of the discrimination that occurred for many, many different acts, including refusing to allow Louis Riel as a duly elected member of parliament, to take his seat in the Parliament of Canada," said Marilou McPhedran, who is a senator for Manitoba.

Keith Henry, who is the president of the British Columbia Metis Federation, said if the Canadian government were to exonerate Riel, it would go a long way in the reconciliation of the Metis people.

"The fact remains Louis Riel was hung using a 500-year-old law that really had no relevance in Canada. To put it in the simplest terms for everybody, that is the bottom line of what happened in that situation," said Henry. "Louis Riel wasn't fighting against Canada. He was fighting to protect the land that people who were occupying the land, to enter into Canada, into Federation."

He added not many Canadians know the history of Riel and that if he is exonerated and if people learn the truth of who he was and what he fought for that would be a true step to reconciliation.

Verna George, who is with the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said if Riel committed treason, so has she, as they have both fought for the "promises made and broken by Canada."

"We call upon everyone to see Louis Riel's life and death as emblematic of the struggles against cultural genocide and the ongoing struggle today for reconciliation," said George.

"The Metis' unresolved grievances with Canada are as old as his wrongful conviction and execution for treason."

The group hopes the federal government will work quickly to take this step of exoneration.

The group is also made up of Paulette Duguay, who is the president of Union nationale metissa Saint Loseph de Manitoba, Marvin Rotrand, a city councillor in Montreal, and George Goulet, who is a historian.