WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • The Manitoba boy making pins for a good a cause

    Wyatt Brown is making 'Every Child Matters' pins to raise money for a good cause. (Source: Facebook/Wyatt's World of Pins) Wyatt Brown is making 'Every Child Matters' pins to raise money for a good cause. (Source: Facebook/Wyatt's World of Pins)
    Share

    An 11-year-old Manitoba boy is using his pin-making skills to raise money for a good cause.

    Wyatt Brown has been making ‘Every Child Matters’ pins for Truth and Reconciliation month. Half of the proceeds of his work goes to the Brandon Friendship Centre, which is an urban Indigenous service delivery agency.

    “We wanted to [donate] somewhere more local and it had a lot of systems and all that for Indigenous people,” Brown said in an interview on Wednesday.

    Brown has been using B.C. artist Andy Everson’s design. So far, he’s sold more than 50 pins.

    “It feels good to have people that actually want to buy this and actually like supporting these charities,” he said.

    Those who would like to order a pin can do so by heading to Wyatt’s World of Pins on Facebook.

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News