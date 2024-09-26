The Manitoba boy making pins for a good a cause

An 11-year-old Manitoba boy is using his pin-making skills to raise money for a good cause.

Wyatt Brown has been making ‘Every Child Matters’ pins for Truth and Reconciliation month. Half of the proceeds of his work goes to the Brandon Friendship Centre, which is an urban Indigenous service delivery agency.

“We wanted to [donate] somewhere more local and it had a lot of systems and all that for Indigenous people,” Brown said in an interview on Wednesday.

Brown has been using B.C. artist Andy Everson’s design. So far, he’s sold more than 50 pins.

“It feels good to have people that actually want to buy this and actually like supporting these charities,” he said.

Those who would like to order a pin can do so by heading to Wyatt’s World of Pins on Facebook.

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.