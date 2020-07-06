WINNIPEG -- The Masonic Temple in Winnipeg, the First Baptist Church, and the Manitoba Pool Grain Elevator are among the province’s most endangered buildings, according to the Manitoba Historical Society (MHS).

The MHS said it works to track buildings around the province that are of historical significance and need to be preserved.

On Saturday, it released its 2020 list of the top 10 buildings and structures that are most at-risk of demolition in Manitoba, which includes (from oldest to newest):

Fairbanks House – built in 1881 in Emerson; Masonic Temple – built in 1895 in Winnipeg; Brookdale Flat Warehouse – built in 1902 in Brookdale; First Baptist Church – built in 1904 in Brandon; Gordon House – built in 1909 in Winnipeg; International Harvester Building – built in 1911 in Brandon; Tree Planting Car – built in 1920 in the RM of Reynolds; Mallard Lodge – built in 1932 in the RM of Portage la Prairie; St. Vladimir’s Cottage – built in 1941 in Roblin; and Manitoba Pool Grain Elevator – built in 1948 in Tyndall.

According to the MHS, there is no level of heritage designation that can legally protect a building against demolition.

It noted that it’s up to the municipalities themselves to decide what will happen to these structures.