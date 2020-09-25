WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials are warning of more possible public exposures to COVID-19 at three Winnipeg restaurants.

On Friday evening, the province announced there had been possible exposures at the following places:

The Local Public Eatery, located at 274 Garry St. on Sept. 17 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bar Italia, located at 737 Corydon Ave. on Sept. 16 and 20, from 11 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Joey's Polo Park, located at 653 St. James St. on Sept. 16 and 20 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This is the third possible exposure at The Local Public Eatery. There was another exposure on Sept. 11, 12/20, and on Sept. 15, 16/20.

The province said anyone who visited these restaurants during these times does not need to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms and go for testing if symptoms develop.

On Thursday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said about half of recent cases in Manitoba are being attributed to bars and restaurants.