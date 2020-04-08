The new BLUE rapid transit route to open on Sunday
Winnipeg Transit has announced parts of the new BLUE rapid transit system will open for service this Sunday.
The announcement comes with Winnipeg Transit's release of a new spring schedule for the Southwest side of the city which will come into effect on Sunday, April 12.
The BLUE rapid transit line will use the 11 km Southwest Transit way. The BLUE transit line will travel from the city’s downtown core to the University of Manitoba and St. Norbert.
Transit passengers can also connect to BLUE line from other community routes that connect to Pembina Highway.
In a press release to CTV, Winnipeg Transit identified the new routes are as follows:
- BLUE
- 635 Osborne Village
- 641 Lindenwoods West
- 642 Lindenwoods East
- 649 Chevrier
- 650 McGillivray
- 662 Richmond
- 671 Dalhousie
- 672 Killarney
- 676 Bridgwater/River Road
- 677 Wilkes
- 690 Industrial
- 691 Whyte Ridge
- 693 Waverley Heights
- 694 Wildwood
The following routes are being replaced and will stop operating April 12:
- 51 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba
- 64 Lindenwoods Express
- 72 South Point/University of Manitoba
- 76 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba
- 84 Lindenwoods/Fort Rouge Station
- 86 Bridgwater/Fort Rouge Station
- 94 Pembina/Wildwood/Whyte
- 99 City Hall/Windermere
- 109 St. Norbert Dart
- 137 Richmond Super Express
- 161 University Super Express
- 162 Richmond Express
- 163 Waverley Heights Express
- 170 University of Manitoba/St. Norbert/Downtown
- 180 Industrial Express
- 181 Whyte Ridge Express
- 183 Richmond West Express
- 185 Osborne Village Express
The following existing routes that will change include:
- 23 Broadway/ William
- 29 Sherbrook/ Stafford
- 47 Transcona
- 60 Pembina
- 65 Grant Express
- 66 Grant
- 68 Grosvenor
- 74 Kenaston
- 78 Waverley
- 91 St. Norbert
For more information about the new transit network go to Winnipeg Transit Website.