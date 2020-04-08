WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Transit has announced parts of the new BLUE rapid transit system will open for service this Sunday.

The announcement comes with Winnipeg Transit's release of a new spring schedule for the Southwest side of the city which will come into effect on Sunday, April 12.

The BLUE rapid transit line will use the 11 km Southwest Transit way. The BLUE transit line will travel from the city’s downtown core to the University of Manitoba and St. Norbert.

Transit passengers can also connect to BLUE line from other community routes that connect to Pembina Highway.

In a press release to CTV, Winnipeg Transit identified the new routes are as follows:

BLUE

635 Osborne Village

641 Lindenwoods West

642 Lindenwoods East

649 Chevrier

650 McGillivray

662 Richmond

671 Dalhousie

672 Killarney

676 Bridgwater/River Road

677 Wilkes

690 Industrial

691 Whyte Ridge

693 Waverley Heights

694 Wildwood

The following routes are being replaced and will stop operating April 12:

51 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba

64 Lindenwoods Express

72 South Point/University of Manitoba

76 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba

84 Lindenwoods/Fort Rouge Station

86 Bridgwater/Fort Rouge Station

94 Pembina/Wildwood/Whyte

99 City Hall/Windermere

109 St. Norbert Dart

137 Richmond Super Express

161 University Super Express

162 Richmond Express

163 Waverley Heights Express

170 University of Manitoba/St. Norbert/Downtown

180 Industrial Express

181 Whyte Ridge Express

183 Richmond West Express

185 Osborne Village Express

The following existing routes that will change include:

23 Broadway/ William

29 Sherbrook/ Stafford

47 Transcona

60 Pembina

65 Grant Express

66 Grant

68 Grosvenor

74 Kenaston

78 Waverley

91 St. Norbert

For more information about the new transit network go to Winnipeg Transit Website.