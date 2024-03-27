The new initiative urging people to get rid of lethal animal traps

The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) has launched a new initiative aimed at getting people to turn in their lethal animal traps.

On Wednesday, the WHS announced its ‘Trade in Your Trap’ campaign, which is aimed at preventing the injuries and deaths of not just wildlife, but non-target victims as well.

The animal shelters' new campaign comes after two incidents in the past few months where animals became unintended victims. This includes Winslow, a two-year-old cat, who got caught in an illegal trap; as well as Enzo, a kitty who lost her leg after getting tangled in a snare.

According to Jessica Miller, CEO of the WHS, many animals get caught in traps that have been long forgotten about.

“Traps don’t discriminate,” she said in a news release. “They show no mercy to wildlife or beloved pets. All animals suffer immensely when they fall victim to traps.”

The WHS is accepting a number of types of traps as part of the campaign, including body grip/conibear traps, leghold traps, snares and other makeshift traps. Those who trade in their traps will have the chance to win a $200 gift card to the shelter’s pet shop.

Traps can be dropped off at the WHS Pet Shop, located at 45 Hurst Way, from March 27 to April 10. Snap and glue traps are not part of the campaign; however, the WHS still considers these inhumane and recommends people find alternatives.