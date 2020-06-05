WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials announced on Friday that the new visitation guidelines for hospitals and healthcare centres will be for people admitted to inpatient care.

“It is also important to note that the guidelines are specifically intended for patients that are admitted to in-patient beds in the hospital. They do not apply to outpatient services,” said Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, describing outpatients as people who come to the hospital or healthcare centres on a short-term basis, or for medical appointments, tests, assessments or minor procedures.

The Manitoba government announced on Wednesday it’s expanding visitor access at hospitals to allow patients to choose a designated support person to visit them daily.

Siragusa added the new visitor access does not apply to personal care homes.

“These guidelines also do not apply to the personal care homes, which for the past week, we have facilitated the outdoor visits for residents to connect with their loved ones.”

Siragusa said some hospitals and healthcare centres are expected to begin welcoming visitors today, while others will loosen the restrictions on Monday.

She urged anyone who has been designated as a support person to check with the hospital to make sure they are accepting visitors.

The Northern Health Region said it’s looking to start allowing visitors on June 10.

All hospitals in the Interlake Regional Health Authority are now accepting visitors.

The Southern Health Region told CTV Winnipeg the following hospitals are now allowing visitors: Boundary Trails Health Centre, Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Morris General Hospital, and Ste. Anne Hospital. The rest will commence the new guidelines on Monday.

The Prairie Mountain Health Region will expand visitor access starting on Monday.

The province said it will continue to review its guidelines and policies and will adapt its response as the pandemic continues.