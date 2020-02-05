WINNIPEG -- The new school in the northwest corner of the Winnipeg School Division officially has its name: École Waterford Springs School.

The decision comes after the board of trustees approved a recommendation from a naming committee comprised of parents, students, staff and community members.

Manuel Silva, the school’s principal, said in a news release the naming committee discussed many ideas, including names of prominent Canadians.

The final choice, however, identifies with the school’s geographical location and combines the names of the growing communities of Waterford Green, Castlebury Meadows and Castlebury Springs.

The news release said, the committee believes the name “represents growth and a connection to nature and the Indigenous aspects being incorporated into the school.”

Silva also said Bumper Crop Early Learning Centre Inc. has been selected to operate the school’s childcare centre.

“Families in the area have been very patient in waiting to hear about child care services in the 6,566 sq feet space assigned for this purpose.”

The WSD board of trustees also approved changes to school boundaries, effective September 2020, which include:

Meadows West School (Nursery to Grade 8 English program) will be expanded to include Brookside Boulevard to CPR Arborg;

École Stanley Knowles School (Nursery to Grade 6 English program) will be expanded to CPR Arborg;

École Stanley Knowles School (Kindergarten to Grade 6 French dual track) will be expanded to include Brookside Boulevard to CPR Arborg.

The Stanley Knowles Elementary French dual track catchment area has been divided into two new zones: one for Stanley Knowles and another for Luxton School;

The boundaries for Robertson School (Nursery to Grade 6 English program) will be limited to CPR Arborg;

Shaughnessy Park School (Nursery to Grade 6 English program) will be extended to Church Avenue; and

Shaughnessy Park School (Grade 7 and 8 English Program) is extended to Inkster Boulevard.

École Waterford Springs School is a nursery to Grade 8 dual-track school located on the southeast corner of Jefferson Avenue and King Edward Street.