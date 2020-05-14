WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has issued several temporary orders under its current state of emergency.

The orders were announced in a news release sent Thursday afternoon and include information on childcare, rebates and municipal governance.

Here are some of the orders.

CHILDCARE

When it comes to childcare, the province announced it would be “providing exemptions to current license requirements for child care so that early childhood educators can offer child care in their homes and in the community for families who need it during the current state of emergency.”

A spokesperson for the province said the eligibility for the program is for certified early childhood educators and child care assistants “whose regular employment in the child care sector has been interrupted as a result of the suspension of regular child care services in licensed facilities.”

“Also eligible are individuals that were in process of being licensed as a home-based provider and had completed all the required background checks,” the spokesperson said.

Each applicant is also required to complete a self-check and safety declaration. In addition, all those residing with the recipients must have “satisfactory” child abuse registry checks and criminal background checks completed. They must also participate in weekly check-ins with Early Learning and Child Care staff, as well as random virtual safety checks.

MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT

Under the new orders, the province is suspending municipal by-elections during the current state of emergency. The province added it will also reduce quorum requirements at municipal council meetings “to provide greater flexibility for local government.”

The province is also suspending in-person meetings for condominium corporations, co-operatives, corporations and credit unions. It will introduce measures

FEES

The province has temporarily suspended fees for marriage fees, licences and marriage commissioners “if the person has an expired licence issued after Dec. 19, 2019,” according to the order.

Deadlines have been extended to apply for the 2019 farmland school tax rebate, and to appeal tax assessments “to the earlier of Sept. 21, 2020, or the end of the state of emergency associated with COVID-19.”

The province will also temporarily suspend in-person commissioning and witnessing provisions for matters such as oaths, affirmation, statutory declarations, health-care directives, powers of attorney, land titles documents and wills.”