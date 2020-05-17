WINNIPEG -- RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a man in connection with the death of a 26-year-old on May 11.

In the early morning of May 11, RCMP in Cormorant, Man. responded to reports of an injured male on the roadway. Once on scene, first responders pronounced the 26-year-old man dead.

Investigators have charged Carl Robert James Nabess-Genaille with manslaughter and failure to remain at the scene of a collision causing death. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Carl Nabess-Genaille, 26, is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 194 pounds, with a large rose tattoo on the side of his neck. He also goes by the names "Tad" or "Tado."

According to RCMP, Nabess-Genille is originally from Cormorant but is also known to frequent The Pas, Brandon and Winnipeg.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Carl Nabess-Genaille can call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP continue to investigate. No charges have been proven in court.