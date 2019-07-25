

CTV News Winnipeg





You may have noticed more mosquitoes buzzing around, because in Winnipeg as of Thursday, the mosquito trap count is now in the medium range, with an average of 32 collected per trap.

Compared to what's normal for Winnipeg, the city said we're still well below average.

Typically for this time of year, the city will collect, on average, around 64 mosquitoes in a trap.

On the upside, Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of the city's insect control branch, says as of now, it looks like there are no new mosquitoes on the way and Winnipeg hasn't hit the threshold for fogging.

"We're watching vigilantly. if we need to go, we will give 24-hours' notice. All equipment is ready, staff are ready, so it would happen very quickly," Nawolsky said.

The city reminds people to dump any standing water on their properties to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.