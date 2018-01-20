It was one year ago that Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of the United States, prompting women’s marches across North America.

Marking the anniversary, thousands took to the streets once again, including hundreds in Winnipeg.

A word echoed by many at the Winnipeg Women’s March was “empowering.”

“Things need to change for human kind. The rights need to be equal,” said Crystal Regier, who was at the march.

Hundreds of women, men and children marched around city hall carrying posters with powerful words.

“I’d like to see more people be inclusive of everyone, like, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, or any distinguishing factor,” said Karan Saxena.

The rally comes in light of movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp.

Organizer Basia Sokal said last year’s event focused more on international issues, while this year they’re honing in on what’s happening locally, including issues facing Indigenous women.

“Access to childcare, access to healthcare, specifically again for Indigenous women in northern and remote communities that don’t have access to the same care as Winnipeggers,” said Sokal.

Speakers were invited to share their stories, including Serena McKay’s mother Delores Daniels.

McKay was brutally beaten before her death in Sagkeeng First Nation last April, with a video of the attack going viral on social media.

“Nobody should ever have to go through what our family is going through, and what our daughter went through,” said Daniels. “So, I want to encourage all the youth out there, everybody, to end the violence.”

Another one of the speakers was Priti Shah. She said she’s speaking out for her daughter who is soon to be 20.

“I want her to live in a world in the future where women truly are equal, and we’re not there yet,” said Shah.

Regier brought both of her daughters, aged nine and 14, to show them just how important women are.

“I want my children to know that they’re part of making a difference,” she said.

The Winnipeg Women’s March was one of 38 happening across Canada Saturday.