The United States Ambassador to Canada marks first visit to Manitoba

For the first time in his role as U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen is visiting Manitoba.

Cohen was appointed by U.S. President Joe Biden to be the ambassador to Canada, and on his first trip to Manitoba, he expects to be busy.

"My team doesn't quite have their brain wrapped around the level of intensity I like to do when I visit," said Cohen, who referred to his schedule of 10 meetings a day.

"For me, it is very important to get out of Ottawa and to really get to know Canada and get to know Canadians. And that means meeting with government officials and business leaders and members of the media. But it also means meeting with small business owners and what I would like to call regular people in Canada."

He said he understands how different the cultures and areas of interest can be depending on the province, and while he could read about it, he thinks it's important to be there to experience it first-hand.

Cohen also addressed the renewed partnership between the United States and Canada and how he is working to help the two countries bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of my work is organized by the six pillars that are contained in that road map. So we start with building back better after the pandemic and I have a focus in my attention on that, on small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) particularly SMEs owned by women, people of colour, Indigenous peoples and other under-represented groups. I think that's the way you build back better after the pandemic. It's not just a matter of coming back, but making sure we are coming back in an equitable fashion."

He said there is also a focus on climate change, defense, diversity and inclusion.

The topic of cross-border travel was mentioned as Canadians are still required to be fully vaccinated to enter the U.S., despite Americans not needing that requirement to enter Canada.

Cohen said the rule is in place as one step to help protect Americans as much as possible from COVID-19.

"We don't think it's that burdensome of a requirement. I have a number of people that raise that issue with me…the answer is most people are vaccinated, and if you are vaccinated, it is not an impediment to go into the United States. It is easy to get vaccinated."

So far during his visit to Manitoba, Cohen has met with Premier Heather Stefanson and members of the provincial government, the Southern Chiefs' Organization, the Manitoba Metis Federation, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, Manitoba Hydro and other organizations.