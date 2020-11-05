WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 has forced many Manitobans to cancel their Remembrance Day plans, but the pandemic is not stopping some from virtually honouring and remembering the sacrifices made by our veterans.

Remembrance Day is coming up on Wednesday, Nov.11, and many groups across the province are hosting virtual live-streamed services for Manitobans to participate in.

Here is how you can join a Remembrance Day service this year:

HMCS Chippawa - Manitoba's Naval Reserve Division is holding a virtual video service beginning at 10:30 a.m. on November 11. You can watch the service live here.

The Royal Canadian Legion Charleswood Branch 100 will be hosting a live-streamed service on Remembrance Day, starting at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it live here.

The West Kildonan Legion will be hosting a virtual Remembrance Day service at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. It will be broadcast on the Legion’s Facebook page.

The St. Norbert Remembrance Day service in Winnipeg will be moving online this year. The virtual service will be live-streamed at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11. You can watch it live here. The group said if anyone wants to visit the cenotaph in the St. Norbert Cemetery later in the day, there will be wreaths in place where people can pin their poppies. The group reminds anyone visiting the cenotaph to physical distance.

The Winnipeg South Osborne Legion will be holding a virtual Remembrance Day service at 10:45 a.m. You can watch it live here.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Virden, Man., will be hosting a live-streamed service on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. on Remembrance Day. You can watch it live here. The legion is also offering a phone-in option for people without internet access. More details can be found here.

While the Remembrance Day ceremony in Niverville has been cancelled, the town is asking residents to take two minutes of silence on Nov. 11 to remember all those who made sacrifices.

The Remembrance Day ceremony has been cancelled in West St. Paul, but the municipality is preparing a Remembrance Day package with stories, photos, and greetings to be shared with residents via email.