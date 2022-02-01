The Water Tiger heralds the Lunar New Year
A celebration of a new beginning based on lunar cycles begins around the world today.
It is Lunar New Year and 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.
“It’s very important for Asian cultures,” said Tina Chen, programming chair at Winnipeg Chinese Cultural Centre. “It’s really a celebration linked to the Lunar New Year and a sense of a new beginning.”
The tiger is the third animal in the 12-year lunar cycle. More specifically, this year it will be a water tiger because, in addition to the rotation of animals in the calendar, there is also a circle of five elements – wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.
“Tigers are known for their strength and vitality and I’ve been saying to everyone we’re going to need it for this coming year because we don’t know what’s going to come so we’re really happy about that,” said Chen.
However, the water tiger does have some unique attributes that make it more open-minded.
“Sometimes the tiger can be known for really charging ahead, doing things it thinks needs to be done, so I’m glad this year the tiger will be a little more tempered and hopefully can sort of help us navigate what will be 2022,” Chen said.
Celebrations in Winnipeg this year will look a little different due to the pandemic. Normally there would be a multitude of events, banquets and cultural performances, including lion dances.
This year a lot of the programming will be done virtually, including the Winnipeg Chinese Cultural Community Centre’s virtual show this Saturday.
Winnipeg’s Chinese New Year banner was unveiled Tuesday on CTV Morning Live.
It was the creation of graphic design student Ken Mayo, who said his image was inspired by the tiger’s attributes of strength.
The banners can be seen throughout the city’s Chinatown District.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
The crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, but protesters have vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest enters its fourth full day in Ottawa. Some child care centres and at least one vaccine clinic remains closed and some residents report being challenged by protesters for wearing masks.
'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever
Donations pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy' have propelled the GoFundMe to become Canada's second-largest ever, while an Ottawa shelter that dealt with a deluge of protesters on the weekend has received so many donations it can't take any more.
Truck blockade continues at U.S. border as RCMP ready to make arrests, tow vehicles
A blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing was smaller Tuesday, but with developments threatening to heat up.
'Time for a reckoning': Rifts in Conservative caucus laid bare as O'Toole digs in
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's ready to fight to hold on to the helm of the party after a third of caucus signed a letter to force a vote on his leadership, which could take place as early as Wednesday.
Cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's GDP since legalization: report
A new report says cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and $13.3 billion to Ontario's since recreational pot was legalized in October 2018.
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
Canada advises citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine amid 'Russian threats'
Canada has told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict," according to a travel advisory released on Tuesday.
Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a 'prolonged peak' despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
Regina
-
NFL funding U of R study into use of cannabinoids for concussion, pain treatment
The National Football League is providing more than US$500,000 to a University of Regina researcher who is studying the effects of cannabinoids for concussion treatment and pain management.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
-
Plastic bags banned in Regina stores
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
-
'People are being turned away': Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to expand temporary shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has submitted a formal request to expand its temporary emergency shelter downtown.
-
'Help is coming': Blizzard slams Saskatoon area, leaves drivers stranded
A blizzard that tore into the Saskatoon area Monday wreaked havoc on streets and closed down all highway routes to and from the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Young Sault trio charged after being rescued inside old hospital
Three teenagers in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with trespassing at an old hospital site after getting lost and needing to be rescued, police say.
-
Tuesday afternoon protest in North Bay to support trucker convoy
A protest is planned Tuesday afternoon by a group in North Bay organized to support the trucker convoy involved in an ongoing protest in Ottawa.
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
Edmonton
-
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give provincial update
The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.
-
Alta. man charged in rural hit-and-run near St. Paul
A man has been charged with failing to stay at the scene of a crash which left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no interest in federal leadership amid Conservative caucus revolt
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday he has no interest in entering a potential Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership race in the event that current leader Erin O'Toole is booted out.
-
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
-
7 people charged following 8-month investigation into high-end car theft ring in Toronto
Seven people have been charged in connection with an eight-month investigation into a cross-borders high-end car theft ring allegedly responsible for at least 28 carjackings in Toronto.
Calgary
-
Coutts border blockade continues as RCMP negotiations with protesters prove unsuccessful
A massive blockade of vehicles remained at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta. after days of closures and significant traffic delays.
-
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
-
Plowabunga! Winning names of Calgary snow plow contest revealed
The City of Calgary has announced the winners of a contest launched late last year that encouraged kids to help name a fleet of snow plows.
Montreal
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's work vehicle stolen
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante’s professional vehicle has been stolen. A spokesperson for the mayor confirmed to CTV News that her vehicle was stolen last week.
-
'They went without being conscripted': New project chronicles sacrifices of Black Canadian veterans
Dozens of stories are shared on the website 'Black Canadian Veterans,' which was started in November by historian Kathy Grant after running a similar Facebook page for years.
Ottawa
-
Ontario premier to 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Ottawa: 'Move on'
Ontario's premier says the protesters causing ongoing gridlock in downtown Ottawa have been heard, and they should "let the people of Ottawa get back to their lives."
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'Multi-day snowfall event' to dump 20 cm on Ottawa by Friday
The Ottawa region could get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday, with a mix of winter weather expected in the capital over the next few days.
-
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
-
Faculty strike at Acadia University forces cancellation of classes
Classes at Acadia University in Nova Scotia were cancelled Tuesday after faculty members went on strike.
Kitchener
-
Minor sports resume throughout Waterloo Region
As of Monday, COVID-19 restrictions have eased across the province, and local minor athletes can finally return to the ice, court and field across Waterloo Region.
-
Ontario reports total of 3,091 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 568 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 3,091 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 568 of those patients are in intensive care.
-
Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a 'prolonged peak' despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
At least $70M spent on COVID-19 PCR lab tests in B.C.
The provincial government has spent at least $70 million on laboratory tests of swabs to confirm COVID-19 infection in British Columbians.
-
Guilty plea entered in 3 sexual assaults reported on transit in Metro Vancouver
A man accused of three sexual assaults on Metro Vancouver's transit system has entered guilty pleas to all three offences, officials say.
-
B.C. premier says his focus is on majority of truckers who got vaccinated, not ongoing 'Freedom Convoy'
As protests first prompted by a convoy of truckers enter their fourth day in parts of the country, B.C.'s premier says he's focusing his attention on those following public health guidance, rather than those seeking an immediate end to vaccine mandates.
Vancouver Island
-
Elephant seal removed from Victoria golf club after moulting on fairway
A juvenile elephant seal found itself in an overnight lockup near Victoria on Sunday.
-
Protesters arrested after blocking roads in Nanaimo, Saanich
Multiple people were arrested Monday for blocking highways on Vancouver Island.
-
Nanaimo police dog finds lost hiker
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are crediting a police dog with finding a lost senior who became disoriented while hiking on Friday evening.