WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg restaurant is facing thousands of dollars in fines for breaking public health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manitoba government issued a $2,542 ticket to Siraj Café and Lounge, located at 720 Corydon Ave., for failing to comply with the health measures issued by the province.

The ticket was issued on Monday, but the restaurant was not closed down.

Siraj Café and Lounge is one of several Manitoba businesses fined for defying public health orders, including: Mount Royal Hotel, Windsor Hotel, Chaise Corydon, Lee’s Buffet, Westwood Inn, Ramallah Café After Hours, Pony Corral, Arabesque Hookah Café and Lounge, Daughter on Call, Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung’s Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails, and Ruby Nail Bar.

The province can issue fines of $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations for defying health orders.