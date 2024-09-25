WINNIPEG
    • 'Their stories are not forgotten': Monument unveiled to remember victims of 1972 Winnipeg plane crash

    A new monument honouring the victims of a plane crash in Winnipeg in 1972 was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.

    On June 24, 1972, a plane carrying eight residential school students to Bunibonibee Cree Nation crashed into a vacant lot on Linwood Street.

    All eight students died, along with the pilot.

    Now, a monument has been installed along Yellow Ribbon Greenway Trail near Silver Avenue at Linwood Street.

    "The devastating plane crash that claimed the lives of young people from our Nation is forever etched in our hearts and minds. Particularly heartbreaking is that we will never know how greatly these young people could've impacted our world if they were still with us today," said Bunibonibee Cree Nation Chief Richard Hart in a news release.

    The victims were Margaret Robinson, Mary Rita Canada, Ethel Grieves, Rosalie Balfour, Wilkie Muskego, Iona Weenusk, Roy and Deborah Sinclair, and pilot Wilbur Coughlin.

    The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada originally submitted a request to the city to create, which was later approved by city council.

    "The monument will honour their memory and help ensure their stories are not forgotten as we continue our shared journey toward health and reconciliation," said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a news release.

    Terry Slobodian, the president and CEO of the aviation museum, said it's been a privilege to collaborate on this project.

    "The unveiling of this monument and park has been over two years in the making, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who worked alongside us to bring this vision to life. Today marks a historic milestone in our shared journey toward reconciliation," said Slobodian in a news release.

