‘There’s a lot of work to do’: City of Winnipeg launches construction season

It’s frequently called Winnipeg’s ‘unofficial fifth season’ – and today the City of Winnipeg announced 2024’s construction season is underway.

The city said $138.3 million has been budgeted for improvements to local and regional streets this year.

There will be work done to nearly 150 kilometres of road, bridge, and active transportation infrastructure.

“Some of the key projects this year some of the key projects included this year will be working on the St. Vital Bridge - that work continues (at) $13 million this year,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham. “(There will be) rehabilitation of the Pembina Highway Bridge over the LaSalle River, and the construction of a new bridge on Creek Bend Road over the Seine River.”

The Regional and Local Street Renewal program will also see significant work on major routes.

Inkster Boulevard (from Sheppard Street to Main Street) is undergoing a two-year, $16.77 million project, while Abinoji Mikanah (from St. Anne’s Road to River Road) will see a two-year, $12.7 million project. Sections of Grant Avenue and Taylor Avenue will be the subject of $5.8 million of work over the course of the year.

Map of Winnipeg road construction in 2024, seen on May 27. (CTV News/Joseph Bernacki)

2024 will also bring more active transportation improvements to the city.

There will be new separated bike lanes on Panet Road, and Day Street, and extensions of existing multiuse paths on Keewatin Street, and Taylor Avenue.

Eight new neighbourhood greenways will also be constructed in areas, including Wolseley Avenue, Egerton Road, and Alexander Avenue.

“We've got road projects happening all around our city. We know there's a lot of work to do. But if almost certainly every quadrant of Winnipeg will see road projects and construction happening this year as we renew our infrastructure,” said Gillingham.

Gillingham said he recognizes that the road work may cause inconveniences over the next few months and urges drivers to plan ahead and drive safely.

Winnipeggers are also reminded to check the city’s lane closure app, and download the traffic and navigation app Waze to find the fastest routes.

The mayor noted that although construction may be disruptive at the moment, it’s ultimately an investment in Winnipeg’s future.

“Keep in mind that when we do a complete road reconstruction, that road will last is about 40 to 50 years, we're looking at…so yes, it's an inconvenience for a summer, but when we're doing a reconstruction – and a rehabilitation is different – but when we do a reconstruction, that road is going to last for a few generations,” said Gillingham.

For road construction information, you can check out the city’s Public Works' site.