WINNIPEG -- As Manitoba nears the 50,000 mark for COVID-19 tests administered, the province is making some changes to testing site hours.

In a press conference Monday, Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, announced Tuesday will be the final day for the Sergeant Tommy Prince Place and Bison Drive testing sites.

The Main Street and St. James Assiniboia sites will remain open seven days a week.

The Thunderbird House testing site will now be operating Monday to Saturday.

Starting this weekend, community testing sites in Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and Winkler, will also close on Sundays.

According to a news release by the province, the changes are due to low patient volumes.

As of Monday, 49,591 tests had been administered in the province since early February. Between June 5 and June 7, 2,217 laboratory tests were performed.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, also stressed that symptomatic people should get tested.

He said symptoms usually show up 7-10 days after exposure and include fever, sore throat, runny nose, weakness and headaches.

A full listing of site locations throughout the province and hours of operation can be found here.