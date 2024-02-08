'They're curling crazy': Manitoba's top men's curling teams takeover Stonewall for provincial championship

Manitoba's top men's curling teams are squaring off in Stonewall with a spot at the Brier on the line.

Thirty-two teams are battling at the 2024 Viterra Championships and it's the first time Stonewall has hosted a major curling event since the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 2013.

"Takes me back to my junior days. It's a very, very cold community, but they're putting on a great event and the crowds have been awesome," said curling captain Reid Carruthers.

"We have a good representation from Stonewall and the curling, it's nice to see the younger guys coming up and getting into this calibre of curling and doing well," said Walter Stewart who is volunteering at the event.

For some of the competitors, the Viterra is a homecoming of sorts.

"This town, they're curling crazy. They really are," said Emerson Klimpke, second on Team Ede.

Klimpke is from Stonewall and serves on the Stonewall Curling Club board.

On Thursday, Klimpke and his Team Ede teammates went shot-for-shot against number one seed Team Carruthers, narrowly losing in the 10th end.

"To give the town something to cheer about is definitely something we are wanting to accomplish this week and so far, I think we've done a pretty good job of that."

Carruthers – a former world champion and Brier staple – said the emergence of squads like Team Ede speaks to the depth of talent in the province.

"This is a very good team, but they're not very well known in the Manitoba rinks just yet. So expect a really good game and it sure was," said Carruthers.

For those behind the scenes, it's been a collaborative effort to bring the tournament to life.

"The 200-plus volunteers that are helping build the five days of this event speaks mounds to, 'This is home. This is our home,'" said Kimberly Newman, a councillor in Stonewall.

"We've had great crowds, some good curling and great volunteers to assist everybody," said Fran Frederickson, the co-chair of the 2024 Viterra Championship.

The provincial championship wraps up Sunday afternoon in Stonewall.