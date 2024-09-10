'They're not alone': Forest of Hope aims to help those impacted by suicide

A group of volunteers marked World Suicide Prevention Day by planting trees to create a forest in Winnipeg.

Volunteers were in Whittier Park Tuesday morning and afternoon creating a Forest of Hope. The forest is an initiative through The Canadian Association of Suicide Prevention, which has previously created forests in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

"On a personal level, if someone were to come here because they're grieving, I hope they would find sanctuary," said Nancy Parker with the association.

"I hope they would feel they're not alone, and that there's many people who care and are working on these issues and wanting to make us a country where we don't have suicide."

The City of Winnipeg assisted with the development of the forest, helping the association pick out trees native to the region that would thrive in Winnipeg's climate. The forest also includes benches with messages of healing written in multiple languages.

Parker said her organization anticipates an increase in death by suicide due to lingering pandemic effects, but notes data on suicide is inconsistent across the country. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, an estimated 12 people will die by suicide every day.

In World Suicide Prevention Day, Parker wants to make people aware of the resources available if they are hurting.

"If you're having struggles, there's people that care and want to help, and there is always hope," she said.