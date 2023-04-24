'They're settling in really well': Three orphaned bear cubs adjusting to new home at Manitoba rescue
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has some new guests that will be calling the shelter home for the spring and summer months.
Judy Stearns, the owner of the rescue, said three black bear cubs came into their possession last week.
The trio of sisters are all three months old and were found in Waywayseecappo, Man.
"It was first thought that their mother was struck by a vehicle, but new information has come to light that is believed she was actually shot," said Stearns.
She said after their mother died, they stayed nearby and were on their own for a couple of days until they were found in a culvert and caught by Natural Resources staff.
The cubs were taken to the rescue and Stearns said even though they were nervous and scared, they took right away to drinking milk out of a dish – which she notes is important as it limits human contact - and were eventually playing and goofing around with each other.
"After they had their first little meal when they arrived, they had a really good long nap. And that's when they woke up after that and they wanted to play. But they're settling in really well."
She said each cub has shown their own personality. One is very bold, while a second sibling is extremely shy and the third is in between the other two.
Stearns said she never wants to see cubs orphaned and even though this is a tragic situation, there is a positive that has come from it. The sisters joining the rescue means their other bear cub Winston – who was found when he was just two-and-a-half weeks old – will have bear cubs to play with.
Right now, the cubs are separated as they are on different feeding schedules, but once everything lines up, all four bear cubs can be together.
"Winston really needs company. He's a single cub that came in, which is not ideal for any cub. They're very sociable and they like to play and they like to have company."
She noted Winston has never even seen another bear – his eyes were still closed when he was brought to the rescue, meaning he never saw his mom.
Winston isn't lonely, Stearns said, but once they can all be together, she knows it will benefit Winston.
"It'd be so much better when he's in with those other cubs."
Winston has been thriving, Stearns said, noting he weighs around 16 pounds, calling him a robust and chunky cub.
"His fur is beautiful and thick, he's totally healthy. He's very, very playful and high-energy. He's right on target for where he should be for a bear cub his age."
As for the three healthy cubs that arrived last week, Stearns said they don't have names yet, but they will all start with the letter X, as the rescue names them alphabetically.
Come late fall, Stearns said all the bears will be released back into the wild where they can create a den to hibernate for the winter and then live the rest of their lives outdoors.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
Type 2 diabetes risk higher in adults those who experienced adversity as children: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
WATCH | Watch the moment skier plunges deep into glacier crevasse in French Alps
Video captures the shocking moments a skier falls into a deep glacier crevasse in the French Alps.
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Regina
-
'Students deserve better': Sask. Teachers' Federation plans rally, calls for additional government funding
Saskatchewan teachers and students face a tough reality in the classroom as unprecedented enrolment numbers and budget shortfalls create further gaps in the education system.
-
16-year-old Regina boy fatally struck by vehicle
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Cathedral neighbourhood, Regina police say.
-
On final day as Chief, Cadmus Delorme reflects back on his time
On his final day as leader of Cowessess First Nation, Chief Cadmus Delorme reflected on his time in the role and shared his plans for the future.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
'They're just destroyers': Sask. community plagued by deer crashes
Some residents in the Christopher Lake area are advocating for preventative measures after several crashes involving deer along Highway 2 North.
-
Saskatoon man fighting city over proposed six-story condo in Buena Vista
A Buena Vista resident is trying to get the city to block a condo development on the corner of 8th Street and Broadway Avenue because he says it will create traffic chaos.
Northern Ontario
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Sudbury business owner says copy cat business costing her money
A woman who runs an escape room business in Sudbury is unhappy because she says a company in Owen Sound is copying her logo and business model.
Edmonton
-
Grass fire in northwest Edmonton under control, no damage to structures: EFRS
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a grass fire in northwest Edmonton is mostly under control.
-
Smith says involuntary addiction care a 'last resort' while announcing new facility in Enoch Cree Nation
The premier of Alberta and the Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation signed an agreement to the beat of drums Monday afternoon while answering questions about forcing addicted people to get treatment.
-
What is Roblox? Alberta police warn parents about predators on online gaming platform
A Mountie with Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit wants parents to be aware that predators are luring children on an online gaming platform called Roblox.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Ontario Place deal with private spa company reportedly spans 95 years
Ontario’s NDP leader is asking the provincial government to 'come clean' about it’s Ontario Place redevelopment plan, which she described as a 'backroom deal' with an Austrian spa company whose lease could reportedly last nearly a century.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Maple Leafs 1-2 versus Lightning in Game 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win tonight before their first round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning shifts back to Toronto for Game 5.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit union endorses criminal code change to protect transit workers against assault
The union representing Calgary Transit workers is endorsing one of the reccomendations made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association in response to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit throughout the nation.
-
WestJet responds to proposed changes to airline passenger bill of rights
Calgary-based airline WestJet is responding to the federal government's announcement on Monday that it will be beefing up the passenger bill of rights.
-
What is Roblox? Alberta police warn parents about predators on online gaming platform
A Mountie with Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit wants parents to be aware that predators are luring children on an online gaming platform called Roblox.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | STM shuts down large portion of green line indefinitely after finding cracks in tunnel
The STM has shut down a large portion of the green line of Montreal's metro system indefinitely after finding cracks in the tunnel. A tweet from The STM around 5 p.m. said it shut down the line between Lionel Groulx and Frontenac for an "indefinite period" but did not explain why. A previous post said service would resume at 2 a.m.
-
Cones to be removed from Quebec roads after 72 hours of inactivity
Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.
-
First Nations chiefs adopt resolution declaring St. Lawrence River a legal person
The St. Lawrence River could soon get special status as a 'person' with extra rights and protections following a resolution passed recently by the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).
Ottawa
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer facing criminal charges
A prominent Ottawa lawyer is facing criminal charges of harassment, extortion and uttering threats, Ottawa police say.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide in South Keys area
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a death in the South Keys area.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
P.E.I. government shares details on health recruitment, efforts to reduce high vacancy rate
The government of Prince Edward Island shared insights Monday into its recruitment and hiring process for health-care workers.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police respond to report of shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
City of Kitchener looks to limit fireworks to just 3 days per year
The May long weekend is just a few weeks away, and Kitchener firework fans may have to rethink their plans for backyard displays.
-
Bomb threat at University of Guelph postpones some exams
Staff and students have been cleared to re-enter three University of Guelph buildings that were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat.
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP blocking deployment of 33 municipal officers ahead of transition decision, councillors say
Two Surrey city councillors are accusing the mayor and the local RCMP detachment of blocking the deployment of 33 experienced police officers hired by the city's fledgling municipal force.
-
Man ordered to reimburse City of Surrey for cost of removing painted badminton court lines from street
A resident of Surrey, B.C., has been ordered to pay the city nearly $900 in damages for painting badminton court lines on the road in his cul-de-sac.
-
82-year-old pedestrian dies after Kelowna crash: RCMP
Around 11 a.m. Monday, an 82-year-old woman was hit by a pick-up truck in a Kelowna parking lot, West Kelowna RCMP say.
Vancouver Island
-
'Incredibly frustrating': Langford highrise evacuated again due to safety concerns
Residents of a troubled apartment building in Langford have once again had to vacate the property due to safety concerns with the building.
-
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
-
Colwood cougar encounters prompt warning from B.C. conservation officers
British Columbia conservation officers are monitoring the area and reminding residents to be vigilant after multiple reports of cougar sightings in Colwood over the weekend.