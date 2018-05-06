Fire fighters in eastern Manitoba scrambled to extinguish a wildfire not far from homes in the Falcon Lake area.

Chief Bruce Morrison with the South East Whiteshell Fire Department told CTV News on Sunday the fire is believed to have been set by a cigarette butt or mechanical part that heated on Hwy 1, which quickly spread to the tree line.

“Called Pinawa because it was so dry and they were scrambling. It went quickly,” said Morrison.

“I understand the RCMP stopped first and used their extinguishers and it didn’t help”.

Morrison got the call about the call at 4 p.m. About 20 fire fighters stayed on until about 8 p.m., before about a dozen fire fighters from the province’s forest fire program took over, he said.

Four water bombers also made the trip to the area to help put out the fire.

Morrison said no one was evacuated Saturday, no one was hurt and winds were favourable in terms of helping spread the fire further into communities.

Sunday provincial crews were still working on hot spots, he said.

TINDER DRY CONDITIONS

Morrison said as more people return to the region to enjoy nature and the outdoors it’s important people use common sense when it comes to fire.

“It’s tinder dry. Be very careful,” he said.

“There are some restriction such backcountry travel and certain roads are closed. Checking restrictions and use common sense.”

“Even if you’re allowed to use fire in pit during certain hours, use common sense and it’s just too dry.”

Morrison said with campgrounds and fishing opening next weekend, there could be other fire sanctions in place.