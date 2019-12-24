WINNIPEG -- Third + Bird announced Monday night it will be moving to the Red River Exhibition Park next year.

The urban market, currently located in Winnipeg’s downtown Hudson’s Bay store, puts a spotlight on small, Canadian businesses.

According to an Instagram video by co-founders Chandra Kremski and Charla Smeall, its making this move in order to accommodate the needs of shoppers and vendors.

“We want to make Third + Bird the best possible experience all around,” Kremski said.

The co-founders said the move to the Red River Exhibition Park will allow them to expand its services, and grow both creatively and logistically.

“We’re really excited to draw on a blank canvas again, to reinterpret the market, to make it new, fresh and exciting,” Kremski said.

Over its 11-year span, Third + Bird markets have taken place in three different venues.

“We have loved showing the city how you can take a non-traditional space and use it in creative ways, make it profitable, give it life back,” said Smeall.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

