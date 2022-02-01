'This is just not acceptable': Manitoba elected official facing backlash over video laughing at man with apparent visual impairment

WINNIPEG -

Warning: This article contains details that readers may find disturbing

There is outrage over a video where you can hear an elected official in Manitoba laughing as a man, who appears to live with a visual impairment, struggles to make his way through a freedom convoy rally.

Matthew Prychun is the voice on the video posted to Facebook. He is a councillor in the RM of St. Andrews who participated in the rally outside Winnipeg City Hall over the weekend.

You can hear laughter as the man with a mobility cane tries to make his way through the crowd on the sidewalk.

“Oh boy this guy’s going to have trouble,” said Prychun before laughing.

There is a lot of backlash on social media, from residents in St. Andrews calling on Prychun to apologize and resign

Jeff Martel lives in the RM of St. Andrews and questions why someone would mock a person with a disability.

“Get off the stage and help the guy or at least use the PA you’re using to say, 'hey guys the person who can’t see, make some room and let the guy through,' don’t laugh at the man,” said Martel.

This Municipal Council is no stranger to controversy.

Joy Sul is the RM’s Mayor in title only, after she was stripped of her duties by a majority of council. That matter is before an appeals court.

She says she is speaking out on this as a private citizen saying this does not reflect the community.

“I was very disappointed and embarrassed, as a regular person would be. This is just not acceptable,” said Sul.

Prychun has sent out an apology to some in the community saying he was laughing at the situation not the person, adding saying it was not right and vowing to “do better.”

In a statement to CTV News, Prychun says he can see how the video clip could be misinterpreted as the man was within the crowd for several hours waiting for the trucks to pass.

“I noticed that he was having a little trouble navigating his way through the packed crowd, just as many others did that day. I’m very sorry about how it looks in that short video clip. I sincerely meant no harm or disrespect to anyone…. I do feel very badly about any offensive behaviour encountered by anyone that day. No matter how isolated that behaviour may have been, it was unacceptable. I apologize,” he said in the statement.

Cindy Kellendonk is a former councillor with the RM of Lac du Bonnet who was on a provincial committee which made recommendations to improve municipal codes of conduct.

“Was appalling, utter, total disrespect,” said Kellendonk

She says codes of conduct regulate behaviour for elected officials on council and in public.

“And this is clearly a breach of that standard.” said Kellendonk.