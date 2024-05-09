Man hired to do renovations assaults homeowner: RCMP
A 35-year-old man hired to do renovations at a home in Portage la Prairie has been charged with aggravated assault after a senior was hospitalized Tuesday.
At 8:10 p.m., RCMP were called to an assault in progress at a home on Burns Bay. Officers were told the victim was a senior.
When they arrived, the suspect was seen jumping on the roof of a vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
RCMP said the victim, a 76-year-old man, knew the suspect and hired him to do renovations at his home.
He was taken to a local hospital, and then transferred to a hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains with serious injuries.
Property inside the victim’s home was also damaged.
The 35-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of mischief.
