    • Man hired to do renovations assaults homeowner: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    A 35-year-old man hired to do renovations at a home in Portage la Prairie has been charged with aggravated assault after a senior was hospitalized Tuesday.

    At 8:10 p.m., RCMP were called to an assault in progress at a home on Burns Bay. Officers were told the victim was a senior.

    When they arrived, the suspect was seen jumping on the roof of a vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody.

    RCMP said the victim, a 76-year-old man, knew the suspect and hired him to do renovations at his home.

    He was taken to a local hospital, and then transferred to a hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains with serious injuries.

    Property inside the victim’s home was also damaged.

    The 35-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of mischief.

