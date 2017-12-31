Fire crews in Thompson battled a blaze Saturday evening that has left an estimated $100,000 in damages.

Thompson Fire Department Chief John Maskerine said the fire broke out around supper time at a three storey apartment in the eastwood area of Thompson.

Maskerine said the fire started in an apartment suite on the third floor. Of the 24 suites in the apartment building only two families have had to find alternate accommodation, those in the suite where the fire started and the one below due to water damage.

“The first crews hit it very fast and forceful,” said Maskerine. “It worked out well for us; this type of cold weather condition is hard on the crews.”

The chief said that in cold climates, especially ones reaching as low at -28 C before the windchill, it’s hard to get started on scene.

Maskerine said the biggest thing during this time of year is to keep an eye on open flames and hot embers.

The investigation into what caused the fire is pointing towards a kitchen in a suite on the third floor, said Maskerine.

The fire chief said no one was injured.