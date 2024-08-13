Thompson RCMP looking for missing woman

WINNIPEG
    Tina Kitchekeesik was last heard from by Thompson RCMP on Aug 11, 2024. (Manitoba RCMP) Tina Kitchekeesik was last heard from by Thompson RCMP on Aug 11, 2024. (Manitoba RCMP)
    Police in Thompson are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman.

    Mounties said Tina Kitchekeesik called Thompson RCMP on Sunday morning at around 12:10 a.m. Kitchekeesik told dispatchers she was at a home in Thompson and needed help.

    However, when officers arrived at the home, they determined the address provided wasn’t accurate. Police said they still haven’t located Kitchekeesik and are concerned for her safety.

    She’s described as five-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. RCMP said she frequents Tataskweyak Cree Nation (Split Lake).

    Anyone with information on Kitchekeesik’s whereabouts is asked to contact Thompson RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

