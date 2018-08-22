Barry Trotz arrived in Dauphin to a hero’s welcome. The city’s favourite son brought the Stanley Cup back to his hometown after the Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights in this year’s final, under his leadership as head coach.

Trotz spent the day taking the cup to a couple of seniors’ homes before a parade in his honour was held.

Organizers hoping for a crowd of 1500 were met with an estimated 5000 people out to meet Trotz and see the cup.

“The cup is special because it brings communities together. You can see that here today. I wanted to bring the cup back here because this is where it all started. My parents have lived here for 40 years,” Trotz said.

Trotz was the captain of the Dauphin Kings before coaching his junior club.