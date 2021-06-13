Advertisement
Thousands without power in North and East Kildonan: Manitoba Hydro
Published Sunday, June 13, 2021 9:20PM CST Last Updated Sunday, June 13, 2021 9:36PM CST
On Sunday, June 13, 2021 approximately 4,000 Manitoba Hydro customers are without power in North and East Kildonan. (Source: Twitter/Manitoba Hydro)
WINNIPEG -- Thousands of people are without power in both North and East Kildonan Sunday night.
Shortly before 10 p.m., Manitoba Hydro posted on Twitter about the outage, which is affecting approximately 4,000 customers.
The Crown corporation said it is looking into the cause of the large outage.
According to Manitoba Hydro’s website, power should be restored to most customers by 12:30 a.m.