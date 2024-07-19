Three charged, one suspect wanted following woman's death in Winnipeg apartment

Winnipeg police have charged three people and are searching for a fourth suspect in connection with the death of a woman in the city's Central Park neighbourhood.

Ashley Murdock, 28, was found dead in an apartment building in the 300 block of Kennedy Street on July 5, and her death is considered suspicious.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Devon Charlie Colomb, who is wanted on a charge of being an accessory to murder.

According to police, Murdock was reported missing on July 3 and was last contacted on June 26.

Investigators also believe Murdock was previously moved to the Kennedy Street apartment after she was found at another location.

Between July 14 and 18, police identified several suspects and made three arrests.

Kelly Marie Kroeker, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder, while 28-year-old Kenneth Walter Young and 38-year-old Charles Harold Wood have both been charged with being an accessory to murder.

All three are from Winnipeg and are in custody. The charges against them have not been proven in court.

Police are asking the public not to approach Colomb if he is seen. They advise anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.